Animal Center Waives Adoption Fees For Doggy Longtimers Through Sunday

Dogs in a shelter likely have no idea why they ended up there. One day, they’re with their families or perhaps freely wandering the street…the next, they’re in an unfamiliar place with cement floors, metal pens, barking dogs and strangers walking up and down the aisles peering in. While the Wake County Animal Center does its best to keep these canines healthy and happy, the negative effects of long-term sheltering, like stress and separation anxiety, can intensify greatly over just a few weeks. That’s why adoption fees for every dog who’s been on the adoption floor more than 22 days are now being waived through May 7.

“With this new initiative, the Wake County Animal Center hopes to encourage more families to consider adopting these dogs who have been waiting for forever homes for far too long,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “We understand that adopting a pet is a big decision and can come with expenses. That’s why we want to make it easier for people to save a life. This is an excellent opportunity to adopt a dog at no cost at all.”

Currently, out of 65 dogs on the adoption floor, 40 have been living in the shelter pens for more than three weeks. It’s these longtimers who can now be adopted through Sunday for $0. Why these pets have not already been adopted can be a mystery to the staff who have cared for these wonderful animals over the past three weeks or more. Their long stays have these animals especially home sick for a forever home.

Regular adoption fees are usually $95 for dogs, so that all pets can receive spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and required vaccinations. All the longtimers adopted will receive these benefits before they leave the shelter.

“While our staff and volunteers work to give the animals under our care all the attention and love they can, living for weeks on end in an animal shelter is not healthy for any animal – physically or mentally,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, Wake County Animal Center Director. “We hope that this new adoption campaign will encourage more people to adopt pets and give these shelter dogs a second chance at a happy life.”

Ready to adopt? Check out our adoption gallery or come by and see the sweet faces for yourself! The shelter is open for adoptions daily from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Ave. in Raleigh.

