Grammy award-winning songstress, actress and songwriter, Stephanie Mills, visits the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, live from the Dallas Studio!
She spoke with the cast and Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes about her legacy and highlights from her career. The 66-year-old (yes—66, we’re surprised too) legend gave her method on performing just as vibrantly now as she did decades ago.
We’re honored to have join, as she mentions that she typically doesn’t do any appearances on the day of a show. To keep up with Ms. Mills, follow her Instagram and Facebook @IamStephanieMills
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Interviews Stephanie Mills
