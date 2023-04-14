Radio One Exclusive

Frenchie Davis Brings Broadway To Raleigh With NC Theatre’s “The Color Purple”

Published on April 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

You may remember Frenchie Davis from her days on American Idol and The Voice. However, this powerhouse vocalist has moved on from reality TV to become a major star on and off Broadway, appearing in RentDreamgirls, Ain’t Misbehavin’, and more!

Now, she’s bringing the vocals and some powerful emotions to NC Theatre’s upcoming production of The Color Purple, playing the iconic role of Sofia. In this exclusive interview with our own Karen Clark, Davis talks about taking on this role and what it means to play a woman with no shame in who she is!

Related Stories

Check out the full interview with Frenchie Davis above, and check her out in NC Theatre’s The Color Purple, running April 22-30 at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater! Tickets can be purchased at nctheatre.com!

RELATED TAGS

Frenchie Davis NC Theatre the color purple

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Rickey Smiley "Beat The Buzzer" '23
Black Business Pages RAL
Close