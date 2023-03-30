Don’t Miss Egg Rush At River Park North In Greenville!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Kids ages birth to 12 years old bring your baskets to hunt for eggs and dress in your spring colors to take a picture with the Bunny!

Go on an egg hunt at River Park North this Spring and then turn your eggs in for a special treat bag. Once you are done with the hunt go and see the Bunny and get your family in for a special photo. This is a ticketed event that includes an egg hunt & photo booth session with the the Bunny. Photos will be printed day of as well as texted to you. The egg hunt will be broken into age groups with each group starting in 15minute increment check in will start at be at 1:00 p.m. for all age groups.

Ticket includes: – Egg Hunt – Treat Bag – Visit with the Bunny – Photo Booth Session with printed &/or emailed photo *Photo booth opens at 1:30 p.m. & closes at 4:00 p.m. Tickets: $5 491013.01 Ages Birth – 2years old Starts at 1:15 p.m. 491013.02 Ages 3 – 5years old Starts at 1:30 p.m. 491013.03 Ages 6 – 9years old Starts at 1:45 p.m. 491013.04 Ages 10 – 12years old Start at2:00 p.m. **No refunds issued 72hours prior to the event.

Registration: Online at GreenvilleNC.gov. For more info contact Stacey at: (252) 329-4968 sstanley@GreenvilleNC.gov.

