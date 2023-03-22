Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Don’t Forget April is Ugly Baby Month [WATCH]

Published on March 22, 2023

Source: c/s / Reach Media

Everyone’s favorite grandma Ms. Bernice Jenkins calls in to the show to give church announcements, with an emphasis on Ugly Baby Month (also known as April).

She also gives members reminders about weight distribution on the pews, Brother Otis’ tragic death, and upcoming “Cover Up for Jesus” program—advising all tight clothes wearing church members to cover up!

Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Don’t Forget April is Ugly Baby Month [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

