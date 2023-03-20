Check Out Patti LaBelle’s Crazy Version Of “Lady Marmalade”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Last week, Patti LaBelle performed “Lady Marmalade” on “The Tonight Show,” but it’s not the version you’re accustomed to. The R&B legend performed the song with crazy lyrics about bras and coleslaw.

Jimmy Fallon told her, “You’re gonna have to sing a well known song, but the lyrics have been replace with total nonsense.”

“A pet unicorn that I had in my dreams/ I go off the cuff with my tweets/ No thanks, bro/ I’ve got a bucked of dough, oh!/ Cook me a frittata, Donna/ Can I get a volunteer?/ International low-lord drama/ Office rerun Michael Scott,” were some of her lyrics on the feature “That’s My Jam.”

