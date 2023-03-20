Check Out Patti LaBelle’s Crazy Version Of “Lady Marmalade”

Last week, Patti LaBelle performed “Lady Marmalade” on “The Tonight Show,” but it’s not the version you’re accustomed to. The R&B legend performed the song with crazy lyrics about bras and coleslaw.
Jimmy Fallon told her, “You’re gonna have to sing a well known song, but the lyrics have been replace with total nonsense.”
“A pet unicorn that I had in my dreams/ I go off the cuff with my tweets/ No thanks, bro/ I’ve got a bucked of dough, oh!/ Cook me a frittata, Donna/ Can I get a volunteer?/ International low-lord drama/ Office rerun Michael Scott,” were some of her lyrics on the feature “That’s My Jam.”
