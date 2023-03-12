Jamie Lee Curtis has taken home the Oscar award for best supporting actress for the comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Academy Awards earlier today. Angela Bassett was also nominated in the category for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and while many were rooting for Bassett to take home the golden statue this year, viewers were still happy to see Curtis receive the honor as well.
Curtis took to the stage to accept her award to a standing ovation, and during her speech, specified that this big win was one for the “hundreds of people” who had helped her throughout her career up until this big moment. She thanked “my bae Michelle” Yeoh as well as the other cast and filmmakers for their contributions to her big win.
She was also sure to thank her “beautiful family” and “all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made all these years, the hundreds and thousands of people: we just won an Oscar! Together!”
She then concluded the emotional speech by remembering her late parents, exclaiming “I just won an Oscar!” before turning to walk off the stage with her trophy in hand. Congratulations to the legendary actress on her big win for the night!
Beauties, what do you think about Jamie Lee Curtis’ big win?
Don’t miss…
Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof
Black Don’t Crack: Angela Bassett’s Age Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, Kym Hylton And LAM
Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Janet Jackson Is Putting "Family First" In 2nd Lifetime/A&E Documentary
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Israel Houghton Reportedly Had Two Kids Outside His Marriage
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
-
Essential De La Soul Tracks That You Can (FINALLY) Stream