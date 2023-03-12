LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Lee Curtis has taken home the Oscar award for best supporting actress for the comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Academy Awards earlier today. Angela Bassett was also nominated in the category for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and while many were rooting for Bassett to take home the golden statue this year, viewers were still happy to see Curtis receive the honor as well.

Curtis took to the stage to accept her award to a standing ovation, and during her speech, specified that this big win was one for the “hundreds of people” who had helped her throughout her career up until this big moment. She thanked “my bae Michelle” Yeoh as well as the other cast and filmmakers for their contributions to her big win.

She was also sure to thank her “beautiful family” and “all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made all these years, the hundreds and thousands of people: we just won an Oscar! Together!”

She then concluded the emotional speech by remembering her late parents, exclaiming “I just won an Oscar!” before turning to walk off the stage with her trophy in hand. Congratulations to the legendary actress on her big win for the night!

Beauties, what do you think about Jamie Lee Curtis’ big win?

Don’t miss…

Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof

Black Don’t Crack: Angela Bassett’s Age Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, Kym Hylton And LAM

Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com