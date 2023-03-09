New Rules For Raleigh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The city of Raleigh has implemented new rules for its upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday.

The rule change is the latest response to last November’s Christmas parade when 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was struck and killed by a pickup truck carrying a trailer. The driver of that vehicle, 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and other charges as a result.

Several cities have changed their Christmas parade rules in response, but Raleigh has decided to extend that to St. Patrick’s Day.

As reported by WRAL, the new rules are as follows:

All drivers need to be at least 21.

Minors participating in the parade should have adequate adult supervision.

Passengers in parade vehicles are limited to one adult 18 or older.

All vehicles and trailers must have current and valid registration plates.

All vehicles and trailers must have automobile insurance coverage.

All drivers need to possess a valid license for the type of vehicle they are operating.

A spokesperson for the city says, “Recognizing that event organizers are the key to safe events, the city has imposed additional requirements for those event organizers. The requirements are aimed at promoting safety for parades and other events that take place in city right-of-way and involve non-city of Raleigh drivers, vehicles, and trailers … These steps are intended to promote safe events, help event organizers meet their responsibilities, and help ensure the welfare of all involved.”

Saturday’s parade will start at 10 a.m. on North Wilmington Street and goes through downtown Raleigh.