Lizzo Shares Highlights From Her Trip To Paris On Instagram

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo is currently performing in Paris for the European leg of her Special world tour. The Grammy award-winning star looks like she’s having a ball, too!

On March 7, the “About Damn Time” singer took to Instagram with a photo carousel showcasing a few highlights from her stop in the City of Lights. One photo captured the 34-year-old star looking fashionable in a light blue fur-trimmed jacket and a matching skirt. Lizzo paired the ensemble with black sunglasses and wore her hair in a neat pixie cut. Her boyfriend, Myke Wright, was in the background behind her.

Another photo captured the buzzing entertainer posing with the Mona Lisa at the Louvre art museum.

A separate post uploaded to the Texas native’s account captured her and Wright embracing one another as they stood underneath a lit-up Eiffel Tower.

Lizzo pulls down her pants and twerks at her Paris concert

The sweet photos came just days after Lizzo tore down the stage at her concert in Paris on March 5. The self-love advocate sent fans reeling with excitement with a medley of songs from her latest album. At one point during the show, Lizzo pulled down her pants and treated the audience to a little twerking on stage as she played her iconic flute.

“SHOWED MY WHOLE A– IN PARIS LAST NIGHT!” she captioned the moment on Instagram. “I LOVE U PARIS.”

Lizzo is certainly living life to the fullest, and we’re so happy she’s in love, too.

The rising star has had a lot to celebrate recently. Lizzo won her fourth Grammy Award for Record of the Year in February.

During her acceptance speech, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker dedicated the honor to Prince, telling the audience:

“When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music, though it was at a time when feel-good music wasn’t so mainstream, and she felt “very misunderstood.”

“I felt on the outside looking in, but I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change to make the world a better place,” she continued.

“Now I look around, and all of these songs are about loving our bodies and being comfortable in our skin, and I’m just so proud to be a part of it. In a world where there’s a lot of darkness, I like to believe that not only can people do good, but we just are good. We are good, inherently.”

Lizzo finished her emotional speech with a message for fans that may feel lost along their life journey.

“Just stay true to yourself because I promise you, you will find people, you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you,” she said as she fought back the tears.

Congrats to Lizzo!

DON’T MISS…

Lizzo ‘Hard Launches’ Her Boyfriend On Instagram After Pre-Grammys Party

Get The Details On Lizzo’s Chic Grammys Hair

Lizzo Reveals Her First Madame Tussauds Wax Figure And It Is Phenomenal

Lizzo Shares Highlights From Her Trip To Paris On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com