Raleigh Mommy & Son Spring Dance

Method Road Park Presents Mommy and Son “To The Moon & Back” Dance!
Enjoy a night of dancing, games, light refreshments, a photo booth, prize giveaways and so much more! Aunts, Grandmothers, and other special women in a young man’s life are welcome as well!
All proceeds will go toward Play It Forward Raleigh.
Date: Friday, March 17
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Ages: 4 – 11
Cost: $15 per child
Parent/Guardian gets 1 ticket free
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
