Check Out Ledisi Portraying Gladys Knight In New Movie

Our very own Women’s Empowerment performer, Ledisi, will be portraying Gladys Knight in an upcoming film about Casablanca Records.
The movie “Spinning Gold” debuts March 31st. Rapper Wiz Khalifa will portray George Clinton in the film and Jason Derulo will play the role of Ron Isley.
According to the official synopsis:
What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry’s most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time. Along with a rag tag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.
