Program To Check On Older Relatives In Wake County

Are you or someone you know a senior who lives alone? The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has a program you need to know about.
The Citizen Well Check Program is a service open to all Wake County residents 65 years or older who live alone and would like a daily call to check in.
How does it work?
Participants of the program will be contacted everyday at 9 a.m. and a message will play from Sheriff Rowe.
After the message, they can press #1 and hang up if they are OK. If there is no response, we will call again at 9:05 a.m. If there is no answer by the third call, at 9:10 a.m., their key contact will be called and notified.
If no one has heard from the citizen, a deputy will be dispatched to check on them.
Ready to sign up? Have a question?
Please call 984-298-1363.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark