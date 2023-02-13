HomeNews

Program To Check On Older Relatives In Wake County

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Local: HB Content Capsule – Rosenbaum_Philadelphia_RD_Sept 2016

Source: Getty / Getty

Are you or someone you know a senior who lives alone? The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has a program you need to know about.

The Citizen Well Check Program is a service open to all Wake County residents 65 years or older who live alone and would like a daily call to check in.

How does it work?

Participants of the program will be contacted everyday at 9 a.m. and a message will play from Sheriff Rowe.

Related Stories

After the message, they can press #1 and hang up if they are OK. If there is no response, we will call again at 9:05 a.m. If there is no answer by the third call, at 9:10 a.m., their key contact will be called and notified.

If no one has heard from the citizen, a deputy will be dispatched to check on them.

Ready to sign up? Have a question?

Please call  984-298-1363.

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Senior

Black Business Pages RAL
Close