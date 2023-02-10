Find Your Furry Valentine at the Wake County Animal Center

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

Looking for a Valentine you can’t live without? The Wake County Animal Center is launching a special Valentine’s adoption campaign to help you “pawsibly” find the best Valentine’s gift! From Feb. 11 to 17, adoption fees for pets six months and older will be just $25 for dogs and name-your-price for cats.

“This Valentine’s, adopt a sweetheart that’s warm and furry,” said Cheryl Stallings, Wake County Commissioner. “When you adopt a homeless pet from our center, you save a life and…you save money! The discounted adoption includes the spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and updating required vaccinations.”

Right now, 72 dogs and 11 cats are waiting in the shelter to find their forever homes. Another 23 pets are in foster care ready for adoptions.

If you can’t adopt, there are still so many ways to spread extra love!

Searching for the perfect Valentine’s gift to give the animal lovers in your life? Why not buy our gift certificate as a present for your loved one? Gift certificates are available for any dollar amount and may be redeemed towards the adoption of pets within a year of purchase.

Give the gift of love by donating. Your donations will help us to find new homes for our animals.

Send your loved ones one of our cute e-cards! You can download them and send them to your Valentine on this special day! Spread love through your words!

“Whichever way you choose to help animals this Valentine’s, you will be creating a better future for them,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. “If you open your heart to adoption, you will find an incredible love and companionship.

In addition to reducing fees, the Animal Center makes it easy to find the perfect pet. Staff share lots of information about each pet’s unique personality and behaviors and work to match the pet with potential adopters. Adult pets are a great choice for adoption because they have already settled into their traits and personalities, so that helps take the guesswork out of wondering how they’ll fit in with your family or lifestyle.

The foster care families are also amazing sources of information. They spend days living in their home with these dogs and cats and seeing them interact in social settings. The experience living with foster families prepares animals to adjust quickly in their forever homes.

Ready to adopt? Check out our adoption gallery or come by and see the sweet faces for yourself! The shelter is open for adoptions daily from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Ave. in Raleigh.

