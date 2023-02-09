HomeBlack History Month

An Evening of Poetry Honoring Black History Month In Rocky Mount

Spoken word artist

In honor of Black History Month, the Booker T. Theater will host “Risen Voices,” an evening of spoken word and slam poetry at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Admission is free.

The event will include members of the Rocky Mount community sharing the stage and their talent with the audience. It is a family-friendly occasion directed by Robert Reid Goodson, theatre director at the Imperial Center for the Arts and Sciences.

There will also be a pop-up shop with local artisans that night at the historic theater on Thomas Street in downtown Rocky Mount.

For more information, call 252-972-1266.

 

 

