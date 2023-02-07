HomeLocal

Have You Seen The New, Viral Staircase At Hillside High School?

Hillside High School students in Durham will have college on their mind with each step they take….literally.

The school unveiled a newly decorated staircase that features the names of 48 colleges and universities. The photo was posted to social media on Monday.

The caption read, “This project has been in the works for a while, but we’re glad to see it come to fruition. Step into college! #hhselevates

Featured colleges include North Carolina A&T State University, Yale University, Howard University, Wake Forest University, Fisk University, North Carolina Central University and many others.

 

 

