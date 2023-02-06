Orange County To Provide Free Memory Screenings

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

The Orange County Department on Aging would like anyone concerned about memory loss to take advantage of a FREE confidential Memory Screening.

Memory screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine for people of all ages. Screenings take just a few minutes, consist of a series of questions, and are conducted one-on-one with a certified screener.

A screening is not used to diagnose any particular illness and does not replace consultation with a qualified physician or other healthcare professional. It can check a person’s memory and other thinking skills and can indicate if someone might benefit from a more complete medical visit.

It is very important to identify the cause for any cognitive change. That is why following up for a complete checkup with a qualified healthcare professional is recommended. Some memory problems can be readily treated, such as those caused by vitamin deficiencies or thyroid problems.

Other memory problems might result from causes that are not currently reversible, such as Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia. In general, the earlier the diagnosis, the easier it is to treat or manage one of these conditions.

Screenings will be offered during individual appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the following locations:

Passmore Center – 103 Meadowland Drive in Hillsborough

– 103 Meadowland Drive in Hillsborough Seymour Center – 2551 Homestead Road in Chapel Hill

Call 919-968-2087 or email agingtransitions@orangecountync.gov by Friday, Feb. 17, for an appointment.

