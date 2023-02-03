HomeLocal

Friday And Saturday Are White Flag Nights Due To Cold

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Fan, Temperature, Thermostat

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio 1 Digital

Friday and Saturday are White Flag (WF) Shelter nights. This is when temperatures are expected to be 35 degrees or below. If you, or someone you know, needs a warm place to sleep, there are several winter emergency shelters that will be open.

Shelter sites operate from 5p-8a unless otherwise noted.

Communications Center – 919.834.2611 option 5. 

Phone lines operational during shelter hours (delcared dates, 4p-8a)

Shelter Sites

Please call if you have any questions regarding shelter spaces. 

Edenton St. UMC – Bulla Center

***FEMALE SHELTER***

301 W Jones St.

Raleigh, North Carolina 27603

 

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh (UUFR)

***MALE SHELTER***

3313 Wade Ave

Raleigh, NC 27607

 

Pullen Memorial Baptist Church

***MALE SHELTER***

1801 Hillsborough St

Raleigh, NC 27605

 

Salvation Army

***Families w/Children***

1863 Capital Blvd,

Raleigh NC

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Black Business Pages RAL
Close