Friday And Saturday Are White Flag Nights Due To Cold

Friday and Saturday are White Flag (WF) Shelter nights. This is when temperatures are expected to be 35 degrees or below. If you, or someone you know, needs a warm place to sleep, there are several winter emergency shelters that will be open.
Shelter sites operate from 5p-8a unless otherwise noted.
Communications Center – 919.834.2611 option 5.
Phone lines operational during shelter hours (delcared dates, 4p-8a)
Shelter Sites
Please call if you have any questions regarding shelter spaces.
Edenton St. UMC – Bulla Center
***FEMALE SHELTER***
301 W Jones St.
Raleigh, North Carolina 27603
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh (UUFR)
***MALE SHELTER***
3313 Wade Ave
Raleigh, NC 27607
Pullen Memorial Baptist Church
***MALE SHELTER***
1801 Hillsborough St
Raleigh, NC 27605
Salvation Army
***Families w/Children***
1863 Capital Blvd,
Raleigh NC
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark