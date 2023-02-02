HomeLocal

Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families

In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday.

Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!

Dates: Tuesday-Friday in February

Times: 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free; suggested $5 donation

Registration is required. Register on RecLink

Call 919-996-2220 to schedule your tour.

 

 

