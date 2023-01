LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare!

For December 2022, we are blessed to have TWO honorees: Pastor Marcus Scott of The Way Church in Wendell and Bishop Cheryl Grissom of True Destiny Christian Church in Graham!

Check out the full presentation above!

Pastor Of The Month Presentation: December 2022 was originally published on thelightnc.com