Master P And Romeo Miller Squash Their Beef After Long Overdue Heart-To-Heart

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Romeo Miller has finally made amends with his dad Master P. On New Year’s Eve, the two shared via Instagram that they had finally had a heart-to-heart and are reconciling.

“Today, December 31st, me and my father @masterp had very hard conversations; ironically outside in the rain, but in order for any generation to grow, that communication has to be had and reciprocated on both sides, said Romeo in an Instagram post.

“The good, the bad, and the ugly. No matter the journey ahead, our family can truly begin to heal and I believe many others will use our story as an example to learn from. What a way to close the year! Vivre (live) l’amour (love) et pardonner (forgive).”

Romeo and his father began falling out publicly after Master P shared a post about mental health awareness following the suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Romeo accused his dad of “avoiding his own children’s struggle with suicide and depression.” Tytyana Miller, Romeo’s sister died in May of a Fentanyl overdose. She was only 29 years old.

From Madame Noire:

The Growing Up Hip-Hop star went on to say that he would do anything to bring his family back together, even if it takes going to social media.

In order to be used, you have to be willing to be misunderstood and humiliated sometimes. Noah was mocked for building the boat, Jairus showed us that sometimes we have to be willing to walk through the dead places so that God could show us how he can use every situation, no one ever thought little David could defeat the giant, and we all know the mistreatment of Jesus. My point, I’m willing to fall on my sword for mines! It was never about parent vs child, or this false narrative or that, it was about doing whatever had to be done for the growth of my family.

Miller ended the post with a dedication to his late sister “#ForTyty,” the caption read. Master P also took to his Instagram to post the flick of him and his son sharing similar sentiments.

“I’m growing, taking self-accountability and educating my family and the next generation. Love takes growth and forgiveness. Seek God first, and everything else will fall into place. @romeomiller and to all of my kids We All We Got!”

We are certainly relieved to see Master P and his son Romeo reunite. Hopefully, other families can use this as an example to never stop fighting for their loved ones. In the end, they are the only thing that matters.

SEE ALSO:

We Really Need To Talk About Skip Bayless’ Tweet About Damar Hamlin And Why It Was Trash

NFL Criticized For Trying To Continue Game After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

The post Master P And Romeo Miller Squash Their Beef After Long Overdue Heart-To-Heart appeared first on NewsOne.

Master P And Romeo Miller Squash Their Beef After Long Overdue Heart-To-Heart was originally published on newsone.com