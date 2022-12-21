College Undergrads and High School Seniors Encouraged to Apply for Conservation Scholarship

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Students across Wake County majoring in natural resource fields are invited to apply for a 2023-2024 Careers in Conservation Scholarship by NC Foundation for Soil & Water Conservation.

This merit-based scholarship awards $1,000 per student per school year. Those who are awarded a scholarship can re-apply for another $1,000 the next year.

“In 2021-2022, four Wake County students received this scholarship – two for the first time; and two for the second time,” said Susan Evans, vice chair, Wake County Board of Commissioners. “We need to do all we can to support these young people exploring careers that help us manage our land, water, soil and other natural resources, especially with our growing population. This management affects the quality of life for both present and future generations.”

To apply students should:

Be a NC resident;

Attend a NC college;

Achieve academic excellence in high school or in undergraduate studies;

Selection Committee considers superior academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities, honors and achievements obtained;

Priority given to undergrads demonstrating a clear commitment to a Bachelor of Science degree in natural resource management or closely related fields;

Additional consideration given to students who have completed at least 50% of their required college degree credit hours;

Eligibility influenced by amount of scholarships previously awarded and any demonstrated financial hardships;

Three letters of recommendation with one from your local Soil and Water Conservation District highly encouraged;

College students must submit an official transcript of all college courses completed by Dec. 31, 2022;

High school transcripts are acceptable if the student has not completed a semester of college as of Dec. 31, 2022.

“We are very excited for this opportunity,” said Teresa Furr, Wake Soil and Water Conservation District Director. “We hope Wake County high school seniors and college undergrads will apply for this scholarship and come to work for Wake District in the near future!”

Wake County high school seniors and college undergrads can request a letter of recommendation from Wake Soil and Water Conservation District. Contact Sheila Jones at sbjones@wakegov.com for more information.

Deadline to submit online applications for Careers in Conservation Scholarship is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Paper transcripts and paper letters of recommendation should be mailed to: NC Foundation for Soil & Water Conservation, 1401 Sunset Drive, Suite 202, Greensboro, NC 27408-7200

Questions? Contact Amanda Sand, Executive Director of the NC Foundation for Soil & Water Conservation at scholarship@ncsoilwater.org

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark