CBS To Air Inaugural TheGrio Awards On Network Television

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A Black media destination is heading to network television. CBS has agreed to air the inaugural TheGrio Awards.

As spotted on Deadline African American-focused news, lifestyle, sports, and entertainment platform theGrio recently celebrated icons, leaders, and legends at Byron Allen’s inaugural THEGRIO AWARDS, a star-studded, black-tie event held at the Beverly Hilton. Co-hosted by THE TALK’s Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs, BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THEGRIO AWARDS will be broadcast Saturday, Nov. 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live on Paramount +*.

The special will celebrate excellence in film, music, comedy, television, sports, philanthropy, business, fashion, social justice, environmental justice, and education, and the cultural icons and innovators whose many contributions positively impact America. The special pays tribute to and amplifies the history makers, change agents, and artists who define and influence our world.

Honorees include Dave Chappelle (Cultural Icon Award), Ben Crump (Justice Icon Award), Allyson Felix (Sports Icon Award), Jennifer Hudson (Trailblazer Icon Award), Patti LaBelle (Music Icon Award), Queen Latifah (Television Icon Award), Norman Lear (Champion Award), Alena Analeigh McQuarter (Young Icon Award), Don Peebles (Business Icon Award), Tyler Perry (ICON Award), Robert F. Smith (Philanthropy Award) and Kenan Thompson (Comedy Icon Award). Also, the special features musical performances by Yolanda Adams, Tyrese, Fantasia, and Patti LaBelle. Greg Phillinganes serves as musical director, and DJ Kiss acts as both D.J. and announcer for the awards special.

“I created theGrio Awards to celebrate and amplify African-American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “As a child, strong, positive African-American icons such as Berry Gordy, Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali, and Martin Luther King, Jr. helped me see myself differently and changed the trajectory of my life. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”

Photo:

The post CBS To Air Inaugural TheGrio Awards On Network Television appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

CBS To Air Inaugural TheGrio Awards On Network Television was originally published on hiphopwired.com