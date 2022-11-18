HomeNews

Don’t Miss The Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Tonight

The annual Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting is our community’s official kick off to the holiday season, showcasing the magic that downtown offers. It returns on Friday, November 18th, 2022, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Arrive by 6:15 to see the tree light up.

There’s something for everyone, including the young and young-at-heart. You won’t want to miss the holiday entertainment, local vendors, delicious food, and FREE photos with Santa. Portions of this event will be televised live on ABC-11!

Come downtown for the tree lighting and curate your perfect holiday evening using our Holiday Hub (coming soon).

TREE LIGHTING FESTIVITIES

 

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO ⎻ TRANSPORTATION & PARKING

There is ample bike and scooter parking is available outside the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center and a Cardinal Bikeshare Station is centrally located in the front plaza on South Street. GoRaleigh routes 5, 11, 19, 21, and 22 have stops within one-block of the Tree Lighting, the transit system is currently fare free.

And if you’re driving, nearby parking options can be found here.

 

 

