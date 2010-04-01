CLOSE
Local
Home

Doctors perform C-section on non-pregnant woman

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA: WTVD.COM

The North Carolina Medical Board says doctors and interns at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center attempted to induce labor on a patient, but when that didn’t work, they performed a cesarean section only to find out there was no baby.

The incident happened in November 2008, but the state medical board spent the past year reviewing the case. In January, they issued the two doctors involved letters of concern.

ABC11 Eyewitness News spoke with one of the doctors involved who explained how something so bizarre could have happened.

Doctor Gerianne Geszler was in charge of the doctors on duty at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center the night of the incident.

Geszler says several doctors had examined and attempted to induce labor on the patient for several days before the C-section incident.

MORE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 42 mins ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 42 mins ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 46 mins ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 52 mins ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 hour ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 2 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Wins Best Documentary At MTV…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close