Subtropical Storm Nicole Could Bring Heavy Rain To NC

Well, it looks like we’re on storm watch this week, as Subtropical Storm Nicole formed. That means that we could see some heavy rain this weekend.

The storm was first spotted Monday (Nov. 7), 530 miles east of The Bahamas. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner says that it could reach hurricane strength midweek when it is expected to make landfall in Florida, possibly around the Miami area. It is still too early, however, to pinpoint exactly where the storm will hit.

Landfall is expected around Thursday morning along Florida’s east coast, and North Carolina could see rain by Friday or Saturday morning. Hurricane and tropical storm watches are already in place from Florida to South Carolina.

Meteorologist Gardner says, “Nicole is now forecast to become a Cat. 1 hurricane Thursday morning just before making landfall on the east coast of Florida. Most of N.C. is in the forecast path.” Up to two inches of rain will likely hit the Triangle, with 3-inch totals likely along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. Up to 4 inches of rain will be possible at the coast. Fellow meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth states, “This will be a rain event for central and eastern parts of N.C. We could have some gusty winds, but the rain will be the biggest story as Nicole swings through the eastern part of the state late this week and early Saturday.”