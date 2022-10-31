HomeLifestyleFood & Drink

Take Advantage Of Some Of These Local Halloween Deals!

Ready for some (not so) spooky deals to celebrate Halloween?

Chipotle – Wear a costume and get an entree for $6 after 3pm today. Details here

IHOP – Kids can get a free Scary Face Pancake with an adult entree. Details here

Krispy Kreme – Celebrate with ANY FREE doughnut when you wear your costume in shop TODAY, 10/31!

Publix – No tricks, just treats! Dress up your kids in their best costumes and join us on Halloween from 4 – 7 p.m. for a ghostly good time trick-or-treating in our stores

Qdoba – Rewards members can buy one entree today and get one free! Details here

McAlister’s Deli – Loyalty members can get 2 free kids meals with the purchase of an entree. Details here

 

 

