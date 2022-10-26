Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week Is Coming!

Our mission:

To encourage Triangle-area restaurants to add inventive plant-based dishes to their menus

To show vegans, vegetarians, and veg-curious diners that we have really talented chefs in town who know how to create delicious and inventive vegan food

To allow all diners to discover the great variety of flavor and ingredients in Triangle vegan dining options

In the past five years or so, Vegan Restaurant Weeks have been popping up in a few places in the US: Philadelphia, Colorado Springs, Fort Wayne Indiana, Maryland, SW Florida, Providence Rhode Island. They have been very successful for the participating businesses. Reading about them, I thought–why not here? The Triangle has a thriving, exciting food scene that should welcome an expanding awareness of plant-based dining options.

In fact, in 2010, Bull City Vegan helped turn the Triangle into a vegan-friendly area by building vegan partnerships and options in our community. They organized the original Vegan Chef Challenge, the Bull City Vegan Challenge, where local chefs prepare a creative vegan dish and diners vote on the best! They are dedicated to promoting local restaurants and food trucks, as well as local vegan-friendly events and other activities. Their Instagram page is active and the best way to follow them.

Let’s all try to make Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week a huge success for the participating businesses. Personally, I can’t wait to visit every one and sample their dishes. Hope to see lots of you there!

Karen Pullen, TVRW Organizer