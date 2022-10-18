Here’s Where You Can Vote Early In Wake County

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

Ready to vote? Starting Thursday, October 20, voters can cast their ballots ahead of the November 8 General and Raleigh Municipal Elections at fifteen Early Voting polling places located around Wake County. FIND EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS IN OTHER COUNTIES

Thanks to some innovative tools, Wake County has made it easier than ever to find the nearest Early Voting location and check current wait times. Visit WakeVotesEarly.com for an interactive map, hours, details about each site, answers to frequently asked questions and more. Voters can check their voter registration and download a sample ballot customized to their address at ReadyToVote.com.

Early Voting will be open for 17 days:

Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.;

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and

Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Looking to beat crowds? Lines are historically shortest on the first days of Early Voting. The busiest times are around lunchtime on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and the last three days of the Early Voting period.

There are fifteen Early Voting sites in Wake County.

Find more information about voting and upcoming elections at ReadyToVote.com. FIND EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS IN OTHER COUNTIES

