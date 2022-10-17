Learn How to Save a Life with Free CPR Classes from Wake County EMS

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

If someone nearby went into sudden cardiac arrest, what would you do? Wake County Emergency Medical Services wants you to know that you’re not helpless – in fact, you can provide vital support that could help save a life.

As part of Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month, Wake County EMS is offering two free, hands-only CPR classes on Saturday, Oct. 29. The courses will take place from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. at the Emergency Services Education Center, 221 S. Rogers Lane, Raleigh. In addition to CPR, participants will learn how to correctly use an automated external defibrillator, or AED, a medical device that can help restore a normal heartbeat in certain situations.

“This is a great opportunity to gain truly lifesaving skills from our expert EMS staff,” said Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria. “Hands-only CPR not only increases the likelihood that someone will survive cardiac arrest, but it’s easy to learn and remember.”

More than 350,000 people die from sudden cardiac arrest in non-hospital settings each year, according to the American Heart Association. For every minute without CPR, survivability decreases by 10%. Getting bystander CPR and an AED on scene before emergency responders arrive can dramatically increase the victim’s chances of survival.

While the Oct. 29 classes will not provide certification in CPR, it’s important to understand that you don’t need to be certified to provide CPR or use an AED. The only requirement is your willingness to help.

Wake County EMS also encourages residents to download PulsePoint, a free app that will alert you if someone nearby needs CPR. PulsePoint pulls real-time information from the county’s 911 dispatch system, so while EMS is on the way to the scene, you can provide critical, lifesaving chest compressions.

A separate app, PulsePoint AED, shows where the nearest AED is located. Local businesses can register their AEDs on the app, so when a person calls 911, the dispatcher can tell them exactly where the closest device is located.

“Both of these apps will save valuable time in the event of an emergency,” said Brian Brooks, Wake County EMS assistant chief. “A few minutes of chest compressions can have a big impact on the patient’s outcome.”

Wake County EMS is a national leader of cardiac arrest resuscitation. In 2021, our paramedics and EMTs successfully resuscitated 113 people who experienced sudden cardiac arrest.

Visit wakegov.com/ems to register for the classes.

