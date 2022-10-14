Suspect In Custody Following Active Shooting Incident in East Raleigh, Five People Killed

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A suspect is officially in custody of Raleigh Police after an active shooting incident that left five people dead and others injured.

The incident occurred in the 6000 block of Osprey Cove Drive in the Hedingham neighborhood. Police searched door-to-door and along the Neuse River Trail before containing the suspect around 9:30 p.m. in an area off Old Milburnie Road, according to WRAL. As of Friday morning, the shooter, described as a male juvenile, is at WakeMed. Injuries that the shooter may have obtained are not known at this time.

“He had to be between 13 and 16 max,” said one eyewitness. “He was a child. You just don’t imagine things like that. You hear about school shootings and stuff, but to really see something like that in your neighborhood is just …”

Gov. Roy Cooper spoke at a press conference outside City Hall last night. “Tonight, terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed.”

Five people have been killed, including an off-duty police officer. Another officer, with Raleigh PD’s K9 unit, was injured with non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital. WakeMed has received four patients at their trauma center related to the shooting. As of 11 pm last night, one of them is in critical condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: Active Shooter: Off-Duty Officer Among Several Killed in East Raleigh Neighborhood