UPDATE: Man Dead After Triangle Mall Shooting, Suspect Arrested

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

**UPDATED SEPT. 18, 2022**

WRAL reports that a man has been arrested in a shooting at Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center, resulting in the allegedly unintentional death of his friend.

Barri Rogers, 21, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Ahmad Nasir Dimetrius Johnson, also 21. Police say that both men were sitting in the car outside Saks Fifth Avenue Friday afternoon when Rogers accidentally shot Johnson. Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he would later die from his injuries.

Rogers was taken into the Wake County Detention Center, but he was released on bond.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

WRAL reports that a man has been seriously injured outside Saks Fifth Avenue at Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center.

Related Stories Wendell Hosting First Ever Fireworks Show

Just before noon Friday (Sept. 16), Raleigh Police were called to the mall’s parking lot at 7700 Old Wake Forest Road. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He has been transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Raleigh Police is currently not looking for any suspects, with more information forthcoming. They are asking anyone with information to contact Raleigh Crime Stoppers. As of press time, the Triangle Town Center is still open.