Method Man Explains Why He Opted Out Of Wu-Tang Clan NY State Of Mind Tour

Method Man is one of the standout members of the sprawling Wu-Tang Clan collective, but fans who checked out the group’s NY State Of Mind Tour with Nas probably left disappointed. Meth explained to his legion of fans expecting to see him onstage why he isn’t joining the tour at the moment but showed love all the same.

Method Man took to Instagram Live to address the chatter around him not appearing on the tour, pointing to the fact that he has a few irons in the fire as an actor these days along with financial responsibility to his family.

“I’m a clear this shit up once and for all,” Meth began. “I’m a say this one last time. One of the nicest motherf*ckers in the world, but I am not a pushover. I have sacrificed so much over the years to satisfy the fans, and I’m pretty sure that’s vice versa and that’s why I love y’all, that’s why I don’t hesitate to go all-out for y’all.”

He added, “But to be dissatisfied or to even blame me for your experience is unfair. My brothers are super duper talented, with or without me. And I know a lot of people, or a few people, have paid their money to see me perform, but that bill said Wu-Tang Clan. And you know, these things happen and dudes do have to feed their families.”

Method Man went on to note that he realized media figures would be recording the video to push out on their respective channels and made certain to mention that he’s hard at work on filming movies and television spots.

