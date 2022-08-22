Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty On Federal Drug Charges

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Fetty Wap may be spending years behind bars.

On Monday (August 22), the New Jersey rapper pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substance charges, including the distribution of 500 grams or more of cocaine. Although the charges have a mandatory five-year minimum sentencing guideline, Fetty’s sentencing begins at seven-plus years.

The rapper was arrested last October at Rolling Loud New York and booked on several charges along with three other men. According to federal prosecutors, the four men allegedly obtained over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine from June 2019 through June 2020, transporting the drugs from the West Coast for distribution in Long Island and New Jersey.

One of the defendants, Robert Leonardi, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and drug possession. He’ll be sentenced in November where he’s facing ten years to life in prison. Another man, Anthony Cyntje, entered a plea deal in the case. The 23-year-old former New Jersey corrections officer pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and using a weapon in connection with drug trafficking charges. He’d been an officer for less than a year when he was first arrested. The maximum sentence for the drug charge is 20 years while the firearm charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In 2014, Fetty enjoyed one of the greatest rookie years in hip-hop, charting three Top 10 singles including “Trap Queen,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, “679,” which peaked at No. 4, and “My Way” which peaked at No. 7. A fourth single, “Again,” peaked at No. 33 on the chart. His eponymous debut album eventually went platinum.

