Durham Holding Gun Buyback This Weekend

Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces DCSO will conduct another gun buyback this weekend. The event will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at two (2) sites in Durham starting at 9:30 a.m.:

Locations:

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church

1007 South Roxboro Street

Durham County Stadium

Wisteria Ave (visitor side parking lot)

This weekend’s event will be the second Gun Buyback in four months. In April, nearly 100 firearms of varying types were turned in and taken off the streets. The public is reminded all weapons must be unloaded and laying in plain view in your vehicle. When you arrive at the location, law enforcement will give instructions as to the process of retrieving and securing all weapons.

Visa Gift Cards will be given for working:

Long Gun – $100

Handgun – $150

Assault Rifle – $200

