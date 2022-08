LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

NC native Kim Person stops by the Women’s Empowerment press room to talk with K975’s Ayeeedubb about the local gospel scene and her latest Billboard charting! And of course, they had to touch on fashion because… obviously! Check it out!