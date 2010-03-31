CLOSE
Nets Avoid Being Worst NBA Team Ever

Well, Hova can breathe a sigh of relief. His soon-to-be Brooklyn Nets won their tenth game of the season against a handicapped San Antonio Spurs squad to avoid having the worst record in NBA history.


With Spurs stars Tony Parker and Manu Ginobli out of the line-up with injuries, the Nets escaped with a 90-84 win. Richard Jefferson had 16 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists against his former team.

