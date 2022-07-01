Morrisville Family Fun Festival July 3rd

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

You don’t have to wait until July 4 to celebrate Independence Day in Morrisville! Save the date for Sunday, July 3, and join the Town of Morrisville from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Morrisville’s Family Fun Festival!

Event Information

The event will be held on Town Hall Drive, with live entertainment, food trucks, family-friendly games, prize giveaways, small businesses and arts & crafts vendors, and displays with information and updates on Town projects. This year fireworks will conclude the evening!

Attendance is free but bring money for the food trucks, games and vendors!

(Please Note: The fireworks will only be visible from Town Hall Drive.)

Event Updates

Updates on event details will be posted here. You can also follow the Town of Morrisville’s social media pages for updates.

Food Trucks

Sweet Southern Sno Cones

Drizzle D’s Donuts

Ty’s All Natural

Party in a Pita

Dang Good Dogs

Caribbean Kicker

Same O Dame O’s

Oak City Fish and Chips

Meatless Grease

Crispy Gyoza

Live Music

Kevin Baker

Tyler Davis

Trial By Fire – Journey Cover Band

Carnival Games Provided by Lamm Events

Cost: 12 tickets – $10. Ticket sales stop at 8:30 p.m.

Additional Entertainment

Balloon Sculptors

Caricature Artist

Business Participants

Trendy Wall Décor

British Bow Lady

Learning with Harmony

Blessed Beaded Jewelry

Dragonfly Art Designs

Bordeaux Lane Studio

ROU soaps

Baron Jewelry

Watson Family Literacy

Date

Sunday, July 3

4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location

Town Hall Drive (Between Morrisville Carpenter Road and Carolina Street)

