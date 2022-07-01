Arts & Entertainment
Morrisville Family Fun Festival July 3rd

Sparkler in front of American flag

Source: Arman Zhenikeyev – professional photographer from Kazakhstan / Getty

You don’t have to wait until July 4 to celebrate Independence Day in Morrisville! Save the date for Sunday, July 3, and join the Town of Morrisville from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Morrisville’s Family Fun Festival!

Event Information

The event will be held on Town Hall Drive, with live entertainment, food trucks, family-friendly games, prize giveaways, small businesses and arts & crafts vendors, and displays with information and updates on Town projects.  This year fireworks will conclude the evening!

Attendance is free but bring money for the food trucks, games and vendors!

(Please Note: The fireworks will only be visible from Town Hall Drive.)

Event Updates

Updates on event details will be posted here. You can also follow the Town of Morrisville’s social media pages  for updates.

Food Trucks

  • Sweet Southern Sno Cones
  • Drizzle D’s Donuts
  • Ty’s All Natural
  • Party in a Pita
  • Dang Good Dogs
  • Caribbean Kicker
  • Same O Dame O’s
  • Oak City Fish and Chips
  • Meatless Grease
  • Crispy Gyoza

Live Music

Kevin Baker

Tyler Davis

Trial By Fire – Journey Cover Band

Carnival Games Provided by Lamm Events

Cost: 12 tickets – $10. Ticket sales stop at 8:30 p.m.

Additional Entertainment

Balloon Sculptors

Caricature Artist

Business Participants

Trendy Wall Décor

British Bow Lady

Learning with Harmony

Blessed Beaded Jewelry

Dragonfly Art Designs

Bordeaux Lane Studio

ROU soaps

Baron Jewelry

Watson Family Literacy

 

Date

Sunday, July 3

4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location

Town Hall Drive (Between Morrisville Carpenter Road and Carolina Street)

 

 

