Morrisville Family Fun Festival July 3rd

You don’t have to wait until July 4 to celebrate Independence Day in Morrisville! Save the date for Sunday, July 3, and join the Town of Morrisville from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Morrisville’s Family Fun Festival!
Event Information
The event will be held on Town Hall Drive, with live entertainment, food trucks, family-friendly games, prize giveaways, small businesses and arts & crafts vendors, and displays with information and updates on Town projects. This year fireworks will conclude the evening!
Attendance is free but bring money for the food trucks, games and vendors!
(Please Note: The fireworks will only be visible from Town Hall Drive.)
Event Updates
Updates on event details will be posted here. You can also follow the Town of Morrisville’s social media pages for updates.
Food Trucks
- Sweet Southern Sno Cones
- Drizzle D’s Donuts
- Ty’s All Natural
- Party in a Pita
- Dang Good Dogs
- Caribbean Kicker
- Same O Dame O’s
- Oak City Fish and Chips
- Meatless Grease
- Crispy Gyoza
Live Music
Kevin Baker
Tyler Davis
Trial By Fire – Journey Cover Band
Carnival Games Provided by Lamm Events
Cost: 12 tickets – $10. Ticket sales stop at 8:30 p.m.
Additional Entertainment
Balloon Sculptors
Caricature Artist
Business Participants
Trendy Wall Décor
British Bow Lady
Learning with Harmony
Blessed Beaded Jewelry
Dragonfly Art Designs
Bordeaux Lane Studio
ROU soaps
Baron Jewelry
Watson Family Literacy
Date
Sunday, July 3
4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Location
Town Hall Drive (Between Morrisville Carpenter Road and Carolina Street)
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark