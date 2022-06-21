Southern Baptist Pastors All In Their Feelings After Black Minister Called Them “Whores” For Donald Trump

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A Southern Baptist minister from West Palm Beach, Florida, has offended the hell (uh…so to speak) out of a group of his fellow Southern Baptist pastors who appear to feel a way about him bashing the church for its alleged racism and support of ex-president Donald Trump on the first day of the SBC General Convention.

“I think some Southern Baptists lost their minds when a Black man was elected president–not all, but some,” said Kevin Smith, a pastor at Family Church in West Palm Beach and former executive director of the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware. “I think some Southern Baptists were unloving to Black people beginning in 2012 with the killing of Trayvon Martin.”

Apparently, Smith wasn’t a booked panelist at the convention, but, according to Protestia, an online publication associated with the Fellowship Baptist Church in Montana, he “randomly walked up to the stage while another panelist was still talking and whispered something in Dever’s ear, and then Smith sat on the edge of the stage until the panelist was done talking.”

“I don’t mean agree about politics or policy…I just mean giving a darn that somebody else is hurting who is supposed to be your brother or sister in Christ, and I think some Southern Baptists just bent over and became political whores with this whole Trump stuff,” Smith continued.

So, basically, Smith accused some Southern Baptist pastors of being Trump-stumps for an orangey-white nationalist president whose racism is as obvious as the toupee trying desperately to escape from his scalp—and a bunch of hit dogs holy hollering got all in their feelings about it.

A staff writer for Protestia lamented that “not one panelist rebuked him for his insults and incendiary statements,” and that “no one corrected him for suggesting that the “some” weren’t regulated to a handful of isolated yokel hillfolk, but rather make up a large and significant minority.”

I mean, maybe there was just nothing to correct. Maybe the religious right is just largely susceptible to white nationalism and maybe that’s why it appears a lot of Southern Baptist pastors were busting it right open for Trump.

Maybe Smith wasn’t lying. But his detractors are definitely big mad about what he said.

“As far as becoming political whores and bending over so the bad orange man could impregnate us with racial ideologies, this is not the winsomeness that he was insisting we emulate during his later conference talk that he gave in front of the whole convention, making him quite the hypocrite,” Protestia wrote.

Yeah, I’m not sure what any of that meant, but if these pastors got impregnated with literally anything by Trump, they might want to find themselves a good clinic somewhere that’s probably not going to be in Texas.

OK, that was mean as hell. (Again—so to speak.)

