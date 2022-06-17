LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom is a man that’s made it through countless obstacles in order to simply survive, and today stands as a stronger person because of it.

The big dog pulled up on Incognito and DJ Misses recently for a POTC exclusive that includes what he’s currently bumping when it comes to hip-hop, great advice received from his late friend/teammate Kobe Bryant and plans for his future on the basketball court again.

In addition to focusing on new endeavors, Odom is also bringing back a highlight from his past by relaunching his 2019 New York Times Best Seller Darkness To Light: A Memoir. “I think it helped a lot of people that’ve been in a dark place,” he told the POTC crew about his autobiography, also adding, “I get more satisfaction when people tell me that the book helped them out of a dark place than I get from people telling me that I was an incredible basketball player.”

The advice he gave to his younger self further in the interview was insightful as much as it was chilling, with Lamar simply stating, “Don’t do drugs — stick with the marijuana. Leave all the white shit alone. I hurt too many people doing that shit.”

Listen to the full interview with Lamar Odom on Posted On The Corner below:

Lamar Odom Discusses Father's Day Plans, Book Relaunch & Kobe Memories