A coalition of local organizations invites the community to be a part of the second annual Chapel Hill-Carrboro Juneteenth Celebration. The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Hargraves Community Center, 216 N. Roberson St., Chapel Hill, NC 27516. Attendees can expect live performances by local Black artists, a Black-owned small business fair, kids activities, food trucks, and more.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The towns of Chapel Hill and Carrboro proclaimed the observance and commemoration of Juneteenth on June 19, 2020 and encourage residents and employers to recognize the holiday.

Live Performances

The main stage will feature a variety of local musical acts, including the Gospel Winds, the R&B ensemble Souls of Joy, hip-hop performer Kevin “Rowdy” Rowsey, and steel drummer, Mickey Mills & Steel. Chapel Hill Poet Laureate CJ Suitt and Carrboro Poet Laureate Fred Joiner will also perform on this stage.

Small Business Fair, Non-Profit Expo, & Local Food

Local Black-owned business and organizations will be highlighted throughout the event. Small business vendors will sell handcrafted goods and wares inside the center, while non-profits and community groups will engage eventgoers outside. Local Black-owned restaurants and food trucks will serve a variety of foods and special menu items.

Kids Programming

The celebration will feature an entire zone dedicated to our youth with arts, books, crafts, games, and more. Head inside to the Hargraves gym for a basketball skills clinic and a performance by the Bouncing Bulldogs jump rope team.

Local History

Different exhibits will be on display for attendees to learn about local Black history and discover local Black culture.

Learn more at chapelhillcarrborojuneteenth.org. This event is made possible through collaboration with several local organizations.

