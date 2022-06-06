Triangle Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Week!

CLOSE
The annual Triangle Restaurant Week event is set to run the week of June 6-12, 2022. During the event, participating restaurants within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special 2 or 3-course prix fixe menu ($20, $25, $30, $40, $50) each day they are open. Please visit restaurant websites to view their hours and the days they plan to offer these specials menus as many have changed due to the pandemic.
Triangle Restaurant Week has grown to reach over 1.2 million residents and featured more than 125 of the region’s eateries, generating over $500k in additional revenue to the area’s restaurants. During the largest foodie event in the South East, patrons will have the option of special 2 or 3-course menus at $25, $30, $40 & $50 varying by location. Details about the event can be found on Triangle Restaurant Week’s website. For more information on Triangle Restaurant Week and participating venues, visit www.trirestaurantweek.com.Since the inaugural event,
