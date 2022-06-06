Triangle Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Week!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The annual Triangle Restaurant Week event is set to run the week of June 6-12, 2022. During the event, participating restaurant s within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special 2 or 3-course prix fixe menu ($20, $25, $30, $40, $50) each day they are open. Please visit restaurant websites to view their hours and the days they plan to offer these specials menus as many have changed due to the pandemic.