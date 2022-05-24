Join the Raleigh Parks Team!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Our Raleigh Parks team is seeking enthusiastic, motivated, and fun candidates to fill hundreds of open positions for this summer and beyond. Positions available include camp counselors, lifeguards, inclusion aides, community center staff, lake operations staff, and more. Join us for open interviews at Pullen Park on Thursday, May 26, and stick around to enjoy pizza, popcorn, and carnival games with your peers! Eat, play, and start a career in your community!

Thursday, May 26, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Pullen Park Amusements – Shelters 2 and 3

*For those interested in a lifeguarding position, free certification is available for new employees! Swim tests will be conducted at this event to gauge your current skill level. Please come prepared and wear a secure-fitting bathing suit.

Can’t attend the event? Check out all the available jobs.

