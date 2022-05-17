Need To Know Where To Vote In Today’s Primary Elections?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Primary elections are today in North Carolina. Confused on where you should go to vote?

You can go to the NC Board of Elections website, enter your home address and you can see exactly where to vote today.

Polls are open today until 7:30pm. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote. You do not have to show identification to vote.

Check your voter registration here.

Vote in-person on election day.

Help for voters with disabilities.

Photo ID is not required in North Carolina

