Apply For Free Internet With The Affordable Connectivity Program

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.

The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

Who Is Eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program?

A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program;

Participates in one of these assistance programs: The National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision; SNAP Medicaid Federal Public Housing Assistance Supplemental Security Income (SSI) WIC Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits or Lifeline;

Participates in one of these assistance programs and lives on Qualifying Tribal lands: Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance Tribal TANF Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations Tribal Head Start (income based)



Two Steps to Enroll

Go to AffordableConnectivity.gov to submit an application or print out a mail-in application. Contact your preferred participating provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to your bill.

Some providers may have an alternative application that they will ask you to complete.

Eligible households must both apply for the program and contact a participating provider to select a service plan.

How Does the ACP Protect Consumers?

FCC rules protect Affordable Connectivity Program recipients by:

Empowering consumers to choose the service plan that best meets their needs (including a plan they may already be on);

Ensuring consumers have access to supported broadband services regardless of their credit status;

Prohibiting providers from excluding consumers with past due balances or prior debt from enrolling in the program;

Preventing consumers from being forced into more expensive or lower quality plans in order to receive the ACP;

Ensuring that consumers are not liable for early termination fees;

Reducing the potential for bill shock or other financial harms;

Allowing ACP recipients to switch providers or broadband service offerings; and

Providing a dedicated FCC process for ACP complaints.

Get More Consumer Information

Check out the Affordable Connectivity Program Consumer FAQ for more information about the benefit.

Which Internet Service Providers Are Participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program?

Various internet providers, including those offering landline and wireless internet service, are participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program. Find internet service providers offering the benefit in your state or territory.

Service providers can find more information about how to participate here.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark