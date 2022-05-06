This Week’s Form Of Self-Care? Hydration!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It seems like self-care is the thing that everyone has been talking about since we got hit with a pandemic. But what is self-care? Is it just getting a manicure and a massage? Or is it more than that? We chatted with Doc Swiner about the benefits of and types of self-care as well as her favorite forms of it. This week, Doc Swiner is focusing on getting hydrated. And there are more ways to hydrate other than drinking jugs of water each day!

Join us at 11:40 am each Friday on Foxy 107/104 to discuss self-care with Doc Swiner.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark