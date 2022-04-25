Don’t Miss Springfest In Morrisville

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

The Town of Morrisville SpringFest turns Town Hall Drive into fun for the whole family!

In keeping with the spirit of SpringFest’s past, the Town of Morrisville will shut down a section of Town Hall Drive (near Fire Station No. 1) and offer food trucks, entertainment, games and a few rides. The event is free but be sure to bring money for the food trucks, games and rides.

Date & Time

May 14, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.

Location

Town Hall Drive (near Fire Station No. 1)

Food Trucks

Gussys

Crispy Gyoza

Kona Ice

Mr. A’s Beignets

Funnel Queens

Curry in a Hurry

Live Entertainment

Lauren Light

John G

New Local

Inclement Weather

This event does not have a rain date. In the event of inclement weather please call our Inclement Weather Hotline at 919-463-6215.

Parking

Please park at Cedar Fork Community Center or Cedar Fork District Park. Shuttle buses will run and drop off at event site.

Contact information@townofmorrisville.org with questions.