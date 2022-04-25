Don’t Miss Springfest In Morrisville

The Town of Morrisville SpringFest turns Town Hall Drive into fun for the whole family!
In keeping with the spirit of SpringFest’s past, the Town of Morrisville will shut down a section of Town Hall Drive (near Fire Station No. 1) and offer food trucks, entertainment, games and a few rides. The event is free but be sure to bring money for the food trucks, games and rides.
Date & Time
May 14, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.
Location
Town Hall Drive (near Fire Station No. 1)
Food Trucks
Gussys
Crispy Gyoza
Kona Ice
Mr. A’s Beignets
Funnel Queens
Curry in a Hurry
Live Entertainment
Inclement Weather
This event does not have a rain date. In the event of inclement weather please call our Inclement Weather Hotline at 919-463-6215.
Parking
Please park at Cedar Fork Community Center or Cedar Fork District Park. Shuttle buses will run and drop off at event site.
Contact information@townofmorrisville.org with questions.
