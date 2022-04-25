Events
Don’t Miss Springfest In Morrisville

The Town of Morrisville SpringFest turns Town Hall Drive into fun for the whole family!

In keeping with the spirit of SpringFest’s past, the Town of Morrisville will shut down a section of Town Hall Drive (near Fire Station No. 1) and offer food trucks, entertainment, games and  a few rides. The event is free but be sure to bring money for the food trucks, games and rides.

Date & Time

May 14, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.

Location

Town Hall Drive (near Fire Station No. 1)

Food Trucks

Gussys

Crispy Gyoza

Kona Ice

Mr. A’s Beignets

Funnel Queens

Curry in a Hurry

Live Entertainment

Lauren Light

John G

New Local

Inclement Weather

This event does not have a rain date. In the event of inclement weather please call our Inclement Weather Hotline at 919-463-6215.

Parking

Please park at Cedar Fork Community Center or Cedar Fork District Park. Shuttle buses will run and drop off at event site.

Contact information@townofmorrisville.org with questions.

 

 

