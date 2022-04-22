Today Is The Last Day To Register To Vote Before May Primary

The regular voter registration deadline in North Carolina is 25 days before an election. For details, see Voter Registration Deadlines.
Do you need to register to vote or update your existing registration after the regular deadline? Eligible individuals may do so ahead of Election Day during the one-stop early voting period. See Register in Person During Early Voting.
Qualifications to Register to Vote (more details)
To register to vote in North Carolina, you must:
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- See the USCIS website for citizenship information.
- Citizenship documents are NOT required to register.
- Live in the county where you are registering, and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election.
- The federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows certain voters who are active duty military or their families as well as U.S. citizens abroad special rights that provide an expedited means to register and vote by mail-in ballot. Find more information on Military and Overseas Voting.
- Be at least 18 years old, or will be by the date of the general election.
- 16- and 17-year-olds may preregister to vote.
- 17-year-olds may vote in a primary election if they will be 18 at the time of the general election.
- Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision.
- Note: By order of the court, you may now register and vote if you are serving an extended term of probation, post-release supervision, or parole, you have outstanding fines, fees, or restitution, and you do not know of another reason that your probation, post-release supervision, or parole was extended.
- Once you have completed a felony sentence, including any probation, parole, or post-release supervision, or received a pardon, you are eligible to register and vote. No additional documentation is needed.
- If you have been discharged from probation, you are eligible to register and vote, even if you still owe money or have a civil lien.
Note: An inactive voter is still a registered voter. A voter who is inactive status will be asked to confirm their addresses when they appear to vote. No special document is required.
Registering as a College Student
Find out where to register and how to register during the one-stop early voting period at Registering as a College Student.
Registering as a Person in the NC Criminal Justice System
Find information at Registering as a Person in the NC Criminal System.
Preregistering to Vote When You are 16 or 17 Years Old
Eligible voters who preregister will automatically be registered to vote when they turn 18 years old. Find more information at Preregistering to Vote When You are 16 or 17 Years Old.
Voter Registration Deadline
The voter registration deadline is April 22, 2022, for the statewide primary on May 17, 2022. (After this point, only same-day registration during one-stop early voting is available.) In North Carolina, the civilian voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day.
If an election requires a second primary, voter registration is not generally allowed between the first and second primary. However, in 2022 only, Session Law 2022-06 allows voter registration between the primary and second primary. However, existing voters may not change their party affiliation between the first and second primaries.
Find additional information at Voter Registration Deadlines.
If you miss the registration deadline, you may be eligible to register and vote or make changes to your voter registration (anything other than party affiliation) and vote during the early voting period. Learn more at Register in Person During Early Voting.
For information about the 2022 statewide primary, visit Upcoming Election.
Ways to Register to Vote (more details)
If you’re eligible to register to vote, North Carolina offers two primary ways to register:
- Online or in person at the DMV.
- Use N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) services. Existing DMV customers may submit a voter registration application online. Learn more at Complete Your Registration Online Through the DMV.
- Note: Certain agencies, including the DMV, are required to offer voter registration services. For more information, visit the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) page.
- By mail.
- Fill out the English N.C. Voter Registration Application (fillable PDF) or the Spanish N.C. Voter Registration Application (fillable PDF) and submit it by mail. Learn more at Complete Your Registration by Mail.
- Note: The federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows certain voters an expedited means to register and vote by mail-in ballot. Find more information at Military and Overseas Voting.
