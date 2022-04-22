Today Is The Last Day To Register To Vote Before May Primary

Voter Registration Deadline

The voter registration deadline is April 22, 2022, for the statewide primary on May 17, 2022. (After this point, only same-day registration during one-stop early voting is available.) In North Carolina, the civilian voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day.

If an election requires a second primary, voter registration is not generally allowed between the first and second primary. However, in 2022 only, Session Law 2022-06 allows voter registration between the primary and second primary. However, existing voters may not change their party affiliation between the first and second primaries.

Find additional information at Voter Registration Deadlines.

If you miss the registration deadline, you may be eligible to register and vote or make changes to your voter registration (anything other than party affiliation) and vote during the early voting period. Learn more at Register in Person During Early Voting.

For information about the 2022 statewide primary, visit Upcoming Election.