Paper Shredding Event Today In Wake Forest

Free and open to the public, the shred event will take place rain or shine in the parking lot of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St., from noon to 4 p.m. – or until the two paper shredding trucks are full. The occasion will offer area residents and businesses the opportunity to protect themselves from identity theft and dispose of confidential documents in an environmentally responsible manner.

Residents will drive up to the shredding point, then unload their boxes and bags of paper for shredding.

Please note: The paper will be shredded onsite.

Help Reduce Contamination

The shredded paper will be recycled, so every effort is being made to reduce contamination.

Participants are urged to help reduce contamination by removing all non-paper materials in advance, such as plastic binders, plastic folders and metal tabs. In addition, items that can damage the equipment will not be accepted, such as wet or moist paper, hanging file folders, books (hardback or paperback), credit cards, photographs, film, DVD’s and other metals (other than staples or paper clips), boxes, batteries, computer disks or other electronic media. Please note: Junk mail does not need to be shredded. Residents and businesses can recycle junk mail in their Town-issued recycling cart.

Guidelines

  • Participants will be required to unload their own boxes and bags of paper.

  • There is a limit of four “banker-box” sized boxes or four large bags (for example, 13-gallon trash bag) of paper per household or business

  • One trip per household

  • Remove all non-paper materials in advance, such as plastic binders, plastic folders and metal tabs.

  • Items that can damage the equipment will not be accepted, such as wet or moist paper, hanging file folders, books (hardback or paperback), credit cards, photographs, film, DVD’s and other metals (other than staples or paper clips), boxes, batteries, computer disks or other electronic media.

Junk Mail

Junk mail does not need to be shredded.

Please recycle junk mail in your Town of Wake Forest-issued recycling cart.

Know Before You Go

  • Residents dropping off boxes and bags of paper will be required to unload their own vehicles.

  • Two paper shredding trucks will be onsite to accommodate area residents. Once the two trucks are full, the paper shredding event will be over – regardless of the time. 

  • A drive-thru system will be implemented in the Renaissance Centre parking lot to help ensure a smooth drop-off experience. Participants will be directed to enter the parking lot via Elm Avenue and exit via South Brooks Street.

  • The event may end early due to full truck capacity, weather, or any other unforeseen event.

 

