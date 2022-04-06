Arts & Entertainment
Russell Wilson Shares Lines That Helped Lock Down Ciara

Everyone has asked for Ciara’s prayer that brought a man like Russell Wilson into her life. Now he’s sharing what he said that helped secure Ciara.

Warning: Y’all can’t use these lines on women if you don’t mean it!!

“First day we met — and we had been talking for two-and-a-half hours, hanging out — she saw the wallet, sitting on the table. She said, ‘What the hell is that? You’re losing with that.

“I put my finger [up] and said, ‘First of all, with me, you’re never losing,’ ” he said.

” ‘Second of all, that wallet, that shows consistency. That’s what you’re going to get from me. You’re going to get somebody who is consistent for you every day. Inside that wallet, there’s something that’s real in there.’ ”

 

 

