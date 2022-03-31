Get Ready For Summer Camp Registration In Raleigh

CLOSE
Raleigh Parks appreciates all of the participants and looks forward to welcoming you in Summer 2022. Summer Camp online registration will be staggered by location, April 4-6, beginning at 6:30am each day.
|APRIL 4, 2022
|APRIL 5, 2022
|APRIL 6, 2022
|Abbotts Creek
|A.L Wilkerson Nature Preserve
|Biltmore
|Barwell
|Lake Johnson Waterfront Center
|Carolina Pines
|Brier Creek
|Green Road
|Halifax
|Durant
|Greystone
|Hilburn Academy
|Eastgate
|Kiwanis Park
|Jaycee
|Forest Ridge Park
|Lake Lynn
|John Chavis
|Hill Street
|Laurel Hills
|Peach Road
|Lions Park
|Method Road
|Powell Drive
|Marsh Creek
|Pullen Community Center
|Pullen Arts Center
|Millbrook Exchange
|Roberts Park
|Ravenscroft School
|Optimist
|Saint Monica
|Sgt. Courtney T. Johnson
|Ralph Campbell
|Tarboro
|Thomas Crowder Woodland Center
|Sanderford Road
|Worthdale
|Underwood Elementary
Browse the Summer Camp Brochure or download the Summer Camp BrochureHow to Register
- Browse all camp options and decide which camps work best for your family
- Be sure to look for other camp options in case your first choice camp is full
Things to do before registration
- Make sure you can successfully log in to your RecLink account.
- Be sure your household residency status is correct.
- For additional support, contact reclinksupport@raleighnc.gov
How to sign into the new system
- Go to RecLink: reclink.raleighnc.gov
- If you have an account, click on “Sign In/Register.”
- If you do not have an account, Create a RecLink Account
Helpful Tips and Tricks
- Please note adding a camp to your Wishlist does not reserve a space. By using the Wishlist feature, you have to answer registration questions individually for each camp you select.
- Select all camps before you click “Add to Cart.” This allows you to answer registration questions one time.
- Be sure that only one person logs into your account at a time.
Camps
Frequently Asked Questions
Summer Camp frequently asked questions covers topics including:
- Payment Plans
- Safety Protocols
- Field Trips
- Inclusion Services
View the Summer Camp Frequently Asked Questions
Parent Meetings
Camp Parent Meetings are a great way for you to obtain important information about the camp’s operations. Get all the Camp Parent Meeting Information here.
